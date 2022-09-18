Phoenix Art Museum receives $1 million grant from Men’s Arts Council

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Art Museum has received a generous donation from a local nonprofit, which will help to provide access, education, engagement, and technology infrastructure for art in the Valley.

On Friday, the Men’s Arts Council (MAC) presented the Phoenix Art Museum with a check for $1 million, the largest single gift in the nonprofit’s 55+ year history. “It is our honor to commit this substantial donation to continue our ongoing relationship with the Museum and to support the arts in the Phoenix Metro Area as a whole,” said Joel Coen, president of Men’s Arts Council.

MAC is an organization with philanthropists dedicated to supporting the museum’s community outreach program. The grant will benefit the museum’s education efforts, fund new technology updates, and create new access programs, including free quarterly Family Days and free admission for Maricopa Community College District students.

“This gift will empower the Museum to not only rebuild its public program offerings impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but increase access to visual arts and arts education for our community, removing economic barriers at a time when it is most crucial for Arizona families,” said Sybil Harrington museum director and CEOWe.

The grant will also fund the museum’s associate curator of education position, who will be responsible for designing arts education programs for the public. The donation also supports the return of PhxArt Amplified, the museum’s popular weekend music festival.

The Phoenix Art Museum will soon announce dates for its new quarterly Family Days and its next Amplified event. In addition, free admission for Maricopa Community College District students will begin on Oct. 1, 2022.

