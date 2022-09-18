PHOENIX (Stacker) - Homeowners in these states take out the highest rate of home improvement loans

The number of home improvement projects grew in the United States during COVID-19, as people stayed at home more often and needed additional space, according to Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies. In fact, Americans spent $367 billion on home improvement projects in 2021. Building out a new home office, replacing the roof, upgrading plumbing, or creating a backyard oasis can take substantial funds, so many Americans turn to home improvement loans to help them finance their projects.

A home improvement loan is money secured from a lender to be used for repairing, remodeling, or improving personal property. It’s different from a home equity loan in that it isn’t based on how much value a homeowner has built up in their house. Home improvement loans aren’t tied to the equity of a house, so interest rates are generally higher than on a home equity loan, and homeowners usually pay them off in five years or less.

This gives newer homeowners—and those who haven’t paid off much of their mortgage—the opportunity to borrow money to tackle remodeling projects. Home improvement loans also tend to be approved more quickly, so homeowners with a big emergency repair can leverage this type of loan to get the job done. Home improvement loans have been a vital financial tool during this boom in home renovation. More than 1 million home improvement loans were taken out across the country in 2021, totaling $131 billion in borrowing.

Portland Real Estate analyzed loan origination data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to see which states had homeowners who took out the highest rate of home improvement loans in 2021, the latest information available. The share was determined by dividing the number of owner-occupied houses in each state by the number of home improvement loans originated. The average loan amount was calculated by dividing the total dollar amount of home improvement loans taken out in each state by the number of loans taken out.

#15. New Jersey

Number of loans: 32,745

Portion of houses with loans: 1.0%

Total amount loaned: $4.44 billion

Average loan amount: $135,664

#14. Vermont

Number of loans: 2,687

Portion of houses with loans: 1.02%

Total amount loaned: $286.9 million

Average loan amount: $106,764

#13. Ohio

Number of loans: 48,502

Portion of houses with loans: 1.03%

Total amount loaned: $4.0 billion

Average loan amount: $82,464

#12. Florida

Number of loans: 82,289

Portion of houses with loans: 1.04%

Total amount loaned: $10.02 billion

Average loan amount: $121,751

#11. Pennsylvania

Number of loans: 60,798

Portion of houses with loans: 1.19%

Total amount loaned: $5.52 billion

Average loan amount: $90,860

#10. Delaware

Number of loans: 4,528

Portion of houses with loans: 1.22%

Total amount loaned: $434.8 million

Average loan amount: $96,020

#9. Arizona

Number of loans: 33,798

Portion of houses with loans: 1.28%

Total amount loaned: $4.39 billion

Average loan amount: $129,895

#8. Massachusetts

Number of loans: 33,986

Portion of houses with loans: 1.28%

Total amount loaned: $5.32 billion

Average loan amount: $156,645

#7. Oregon

Number of loans: 21,394

Portion of houses with loans: 1.30%

Total amount loaned: $2.74 billion

Average loan amount: $128,013

#6. Washington

Number of loans: 39,108

Portion of houses with loans: 1.35%

Total amount loaned: $5.45 billion

Average loan amount: $139,358

#5. New Hampshire

Number of loans: 7,419

Portion of houses with loans: 1.38%

Total amount loaned: $856.1 million

Average loan amount: $115,387

#4. Colorado

Number of loans: 31,069

Portion of houses with loans: 1.45%

Total amount loaned: $4.16 billion

Average loan amount: $133,884

#3. Rhode Island

Number of loans: 6,518

Portion of houses with loans: 1.57%

Total amount loaned: $707.7 million

Average loan amount: $108,582

#2. Idaho

Number of loans: 14,160

Portion of houses with loans: 2.18%

Total amount loaned: $1.88 billion

Average loan amount: $132,540

#1. Utah

Number of loans: 25,227

Portion of houses with loans: 2.51%

Total amount loaned: $2.97 billion

Average loan amount: $117,877

This story originally appeared on Portland Real Estate and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.