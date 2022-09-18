Goodyear driver crashes car through block wall into a home

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is fighting for her life after the car she was driving crashed through a cinderblock wall and into a home in a Goodyear neighborhood this afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. police say a driver heading east on Durango Street crashed through a block wall near 174th Lane and then into a nearby home. A woman had to be pulled from the wreckage and she has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the woman was speeding before crashing into the wall. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

