Four dead after multiple overnight shootings across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four individuals are dead after various overnight shootings that happened across the Valley. Police are investigating each shooting.

Two dead after west Phoenix shooting

Phoenix police found a man and a woman were found shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood backyard. Officers responded to reports of a shooting that happened overnight near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in the backyard of the house. Both died at the scene. No suspects have been identified.

A man and a woman were found shot by Phoenix police in a neighborhood backyard south of Tolleson. (Arizona's Family)

Police find man with gunshot wound in Phoenix

Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting near Interstate 51 and E. McDowell Road just before 3 a.m. Officers say they found a man who had been shot, lying under the Interstate 51 overpass. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Officers have not identified the victim and has no details available about what led up the shooting.

A man is dead after being shot and found by police in Phoenix. (Arizona's Family)

Teenager found shot in car near south Tolleson

Phoenix police said they got a call on Saturday night, reporting that a vehicle had hit a dirt mound in a neighborhood near Lower Buckeye Road and 8rd Avenue. When officers got to the scene around 10:50 p.m., they said they found a man that had been shot, later identified as 19-year-old Joshua Fletcher, slumped over inside the car. He died from his injuries at the scene. No possible suspects involved have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers), if they want to remain anonymous.

Each of these stories are developing stories. Arizona’s Family is working to learn more details.

