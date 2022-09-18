ASU’s Herm Edwards is out as head football coach

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm Edwards has announced that he is “relinquishing his role” as Arizona State University’s head football coach.

Running backs coach Shaun Aguano will take over on an interim basis, having been with the program since 2019. He spent 10 years as the head coach at Chandler High School, building the program into a national powerhouse.

ASU staff members were told this morning that Edwards will be leaving the university, and the football team will be notified of the decision Sunday afternoon.

ASU Vice President of Athletics released the following statement on the decision:

Statement from Vice President of University Athletics Ray Anderson. pic.twitter.com/4Rj77Gnhkt — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 18, 2022

Edwards was in his 5th season and leaves ASU with a 26-20 record, including a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan Saturday night. The school is under NCAA investigation and many of the program’s top players transferred. The Sun Devils host the 14th-ranked Utah this Saturday night.

Ray Anderson, ASU Vice President for University Athletics, will be leading a news conference at 3:30 p.m. To learn more, tune in to Arizona’s Family after the Cardinals game.

