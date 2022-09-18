Feed Arizona Children
ASU’s Herm Edwards is out as head football coach

(WILX)
By Mark McClune and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm Edwards has announced that he is “relinquishing his role” as Arizona State University’s head football coach.

Running backs coach Shaun Aguano will take over on an interim basis, having been with the program since 2019. He spent 10 years as the head coach at Chandler High School, building the program into a national powerhouse.

ASU staff members were told this morning that Edwards will be leaving the university, and the football team will be notified of the decision Sunday afternoon.

ASU Vice President of Athletics released the following statement on the decision:

Edwards was in his 5th season and leaves ASU with a 26-20 record, including a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan Saturday night. The school is under NCAA investigation and many of the program’s top players transferred. The Sun Devils host the 14th-ranked Utah this Saturday night.

Ray Anderson, ASU Vice President for University Athletics, will be leading a news conference at 3:30 p.m. To learn more, tune in to Arizona’s Family after the Cardinals game.

This is a developing story. Check back with AZFamily.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

