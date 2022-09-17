Sunny weekend to close out the summertime

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This is the last weekend of summer and it’s shaping up to be a sunny one.

It will be dry across the Valley on both Saturday and Sunday with highs hanging around the low 100s. Outdoor plans are looking safe for the Valley and high country this weekend. The average for the Valley this time of the year is 101.

For the start of the work week, highs will reach 102 on Monday, and our next chance to see rains will come on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will drop into the upper 90s. The Valley will kick off the first day of fall in the mid 90s, with mostly sunny skies. Lows this week will get into the upper 70s and low 80s.

