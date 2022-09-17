Feed Arizona Children
Pilot, passenger dead after fiery plane crash outside Yuma

A pilot and a passenger are dead after a plane crashed outside Yuma on Friday.
A pilot and a passenger are dead after a plane crashed outside Yuma on Friday.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pilot and a passenger are dead after a plane crashed outside Yuma on Friday.

The plane was found by an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer around 1:50 p.m. near Interstate 8 and Spot Road, fully engulfed in flames. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned that the Vans RV-6A crashed around 1:30 p.m. while flying from Brown Field Airport in San Diego, Calif. There is no information available yet as to why the crash occurred or the identity of either victim.

TRENDING: Alleged hit-and-run driver leaves a man dead in east Phoenix

The National Transportation Safety Board says that investigators are still learning more information. Yuma County deputies ask that anyone with information regarding this case should call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the department website at to submit an anonymous tip.

