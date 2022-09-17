Feed Arizona Children
Man shot, killed by Kingman officer after reportedly telling them he had a gun

A police officer in Kingman shot and killed a man who authorities said was reaching around his...
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KINGMAN, AZ (AP) — A police officer in Kingman shot and killed a man who authorities said was reaching around his pockets and waistband and told them he had a gun, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The shooting happened late Thursday night near Stockton Hill Road and Airway Avenue, just north of Interstate 40.

The man was later identified as Marcus Adam Fuentes, 36, of Kingman. Authorities found no weapons in the area, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

TRENDING: New documents describe girls found in ex-FLDS leader’s trailer in Flagstaff

Fuentes was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over during a traffic stop after authorities learned he had outstanding warrants for his arrest, one for a felony probation violation out of Maricopa County, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said. Fuentes ran from the vehicle and hid behind a pillar, reportedly telling Kingman officers that he had a gun and wasn’t going back to prison, the sheriff’s office said.

A Kingman police officer fired at Fuentes after officers attempted to negotiate with him and after Fuentes reportedly moved in a way to avoid being noticed, the sheriff’s office said. Fuentes was pronounced dead at the hospital. The officer’s name wasn’t released. The Kingman Police Department said he has worked for the agency for eight years and is on standard, administrative leave.

This is the 28th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 76th in the state in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

