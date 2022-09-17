Lack of information on home break-in near Litchfield Park leaves neighbors concerned

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been over 36 hours since a home break-in and shooting near Litchfield Park, and still, we have few details about what happened and the armed suspects behind it. Neighbors reached out to Arizona’s Family, concerned about the initial response and the lack of information.

“They said nope, everything is fine,” a neighbor said. She asked that we not give her name or show her face.

That’s the response this neighbor said she received from Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday morning when she went outside her home. “There are three men at large that are armed and you didn’t tell us,” she said.

Only hours later, she learned a couple nearby had been the victims of the home break-in. Deputies said three men forced their way into a home near 127th Avenue and Camelback. A woman inside was shot.

Neighbors said the couple that lives in the home are renters and moved in about a year ago. “It is kind of scary to know how close it was to my house,” said Sophia Galaviz, a neighbor. “It’s kinda like are they going to come back to her house? Was something motivated or was it random? It is scary to know she got shot.”

Arizona’s Family brought those concerns to the Sheriff’s Office. In a statement, they wrote:

At this point in the investigation, detectives have not identified any suspect (s) or determined a motive or reason for the invasion. Although we would like to provide more information to the public on the incident, we have to ensure the information we provide is not speculation but factual information. We understand the neighbors’ frustration, and the safety of our communities is a top priority. Our detectives are working diligently on this case, and soon as we are able to get more information, we will send an update.

“It was super frustrating, so honestly last night I didn’t sleep at all, because every noise I heard I was paranoid that somebody was going to come and kick my door in,” a neighbor said. “I still don’t think it’s fair to the families that live right here.”

