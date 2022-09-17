Former Arizona attorney general is confident anti “dark money” bill will pass

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona voters will soon get the chance to shine a light on “dark money” if a new bill is passed. Over the past four years, former attorney general Terry Goddard has been leading the effort to get Prop. 211 passed, which would force political campaigns to reveal where their money is coming from.

Now that the “Voter’s Right To Know Act” is on the November ballot, Goddard says he’s feeling confident it’ll pass. The bill says any group spending more than $50,000 on a statewide race or $25,000 on a local race would have to disclose who’s funding them. Conservative groups this year failed in court to block the proposition from going to voters.

In the past, opponents of the bill have argued that forcing financial disclosures could dampen free speech and “dark money” donors would be scared off if their names were made public. Goddard told Arizona’s Family he’s heard the critics but is still pushing the bill. “I’ve heard it, and it makes me chuckle because you and I, as citizens and voters, we contribute,” he said. “But if I contribute to a political candidate over $50, I’ve got to give my name, my home address, and my employer or retired.”

Goddard also added that donors who can make big money contributions shouldn’t have a special right to keep their identities a secret. He says Prop. 211 tries to ensure everyone plays under the same rules. However, if it passes this November, the issue may not be done because some believe there will be further challenges from the courts.

