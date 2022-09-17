Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Alleged hit-and-run driver leaves a man dead in east Phoenix

A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in east Phoenix.
A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in east Phoenix.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in east Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to a hit-and-run call near Loop 202 and East McDowell Road on Friday around 11:40 p.m. Officers say they found 52-year-old Edward Garza with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Garza died at the scene.

TRENDING: Parents respond to allegations against Gilbert football coach, players

The driver that reportedly hit him left the area before police arrived. Officers are still investigating and have not named any suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness, if they wish to remain anonymous.

This story is still developing. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One man is dead after a two-vehicle car crash just off I-10 in west Phoenix.
Police suspect homicide in a two-vehicle car crash in Phoenix
New photos show conditions inside trailer where 3 girls were found; ex-FLDS leader arrested
Some parents are defending the Gilbert High School football coach after racism allegations...
Parents respond to allegations against Gilbert football coach, players
Parents defend Gilbert High School football coach after racism allegations