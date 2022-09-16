Warmer weekend ahead for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a mild week of weather so far, but a warm-up is coming for the weekend. For today, look for sunny skies, light winds and a high of 98 degrees in the Valley. That’s three degrees below normal for Phoenix for this time of year.

Temperatures will be on the rise this weekend as week high pressure builds over our region. Dry air from the southwest will also cut our storm chances statewide. In the Valley, look for highs near 101-102 Saturday and Sunday under clear skies. Morning lows will bottom out in the 70s.

Next week, a weather pattern change is expected. As an area of low pressure drops down the West Coast, a southerly flow develops for Arizona early next week. This will draw in monsoon moisture and boost rain chances starting Tuesday. While most models favor higher rain chances for Eastern Arizona, the Valley has about a 20-30 percent chance of showers Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures should drop to the mid-90s by midweek. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

