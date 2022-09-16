Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Valley nonprofit to celebrate 16 years helping families fighting cancer

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's
By Tess Rafols
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Singletons will celebrate 16 years of aiding families battling cancer this weekend. Their services include providing healthy meals kits that make food preparation easy, as less time working at home means more time focusing on the family and healing.

And with two recent grants a total of nearly $120,000 from the Arizona Food Bank Network, the non-profit can continue providing these important services, which recently expanded to include a first-of-its-kind family center where families can go for a safe and supportive environment.

Living with cancer is tough and it can be tougher when you’re a single parent who needs help. That’s why it’s fantastic to hear that places like The Singletons are here to help.

Is something good happening in your community? We’d love to hear from you! Go to www.azfamily.com/somethinggood or email Tess Rafols at trafols@azfamily.com to submit your nomination. Don’t forget photos and videos!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley non-profit to celebrate 16 years of service
Emily might have grown up in the small town of Superior, but her characters and paintings are...
South Phoenix artist inspires hope through colorful murals
Sheila started Kinderbugs, a program where she creates the curriculum and ensures every student...
Mesa educator nominated by staff wins Pay It Forward award
'Mario the Maker Magician' visits Good Morning Arizona