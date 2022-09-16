Valley nonprofit to celebrate 16 years helping families fighting cancer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Singletons will celebrate 16 years of aiding families battling cancer this weekend. Their services include providing healthy meals kits that make food preparation easy, as less time working at home means more time focusing on the family and healing.

And with two recent grants a total of nearly $120,000 from the Arizona Food Bank Network, the non-profit can continue providing these important services, which recently expanded to include a first-of-its-kind family center where families can go for a safe and supportive environment.

Living with cancer is tough and it can be tougher when you’re a single parent who needs help. That’s why it’s fantastic to hear that places like The Singletons are here to help.

