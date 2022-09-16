Feed Arizona Children
Toddler, baby safe after women lead Pinal County deputies on a high-speed chase into Phoenix

A toddler and a baby are safe after a high-speed chase from Pinal County ended in Phoenix.
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A toddler and baby are safe after an early morning pursuit ended in Phoenix. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Arizona’s Family that two women are in custody after a pursuit ended near 7th Street and Osborn Road just before 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Deputies say they attempted to stop a vehicle when the driver refused to pull over, and then continued at a high rate of speed into the Valley. Traffic cameras show authorities ultimately using stop sticks on I-10 and 16th Street. Arizona’s Family has learned that the Department of Child Safety has picked up the children from the scene. Details on what prompted the traffic stop have not been released.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

