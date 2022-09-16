South Phoenix artist inspires hope through colorful murals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For many artists there’s no larger canvas than the side of a building. When you drive by those murals, you probably wonder, “who painted that?”

Well, this is an Emily Costello’s. She calls it “esperanza” or hope. One of her hopes is to paint, draw, and create on whatever surface she can get her hands on.

To watch her use a brush is mesmerizing. “These are the fruits that the nopalas give, so this is kind of symbolic of being resilient but also paying homage to the things that nourish us,” Costello showcases.

She has been painting since she was a child, but it was just a hobby until 12 years ago.

“Being an artist, you tend to make things that you like, and you tend to speak to your own experiences, and when other people can relate to that, it’s really gratifying.” and so, it’s, you know, I’m really lucky,” said Costello. “I said, it’s now or never. This is my full-time passion. So this needs to be my full-time career.”

Emily is self-taught with a taste for acrylic. She expresses her culture through art, which is ingrained in her soul.

“We were surrounded with beautiful desert scenery, the colors, just the colors of the mountains, the foliage and everything else, the bougainvilleas and our food: red enchiladas.

There’s a wisdom behind her craft. She’ll tackle life’s issues and pepper in imagery and Mexican icons.

“Sacred hearts. Luchadores. I use a lot of Aztec and Mayan symbolism. Things that relate to memories, spirituality, love, to everything that all of us as human beings experience.”

Some say her pieces are reminiscent of Frida Kahlo. It’s moving work that dances with color. Enough to get the attention of countless suitors in Arizona and beyond. She’s had more exhibits than you could count.

“It’s a little surreal and it’s even a little mind-blowing when people compliment your work,” Costello told Arizona’s Family’s Jessica Parsons.

Most recently, she is the name behind the new look of the Arizona Lottery ticket. She’s also part of the intricate public art coming to the Valley Metro light rail on Central & Roeser.

“These are luminarias that will be 12 feet tall, so it’s the whole entire structure, will this be lit up? Oh, gosh, that’s going to be gorgeous.”

From humble beginnings, and still humble today. Emily describes herself as a “Messy” artist: that’s her charm.

“I like to get all hands in and I like to get a little bit sloppy about it. But I think that’s part of the creative process, and that’s what’s fun about it for me, just letting loose,” Costillo explains. “So, you just get in there and you’re hot, and you’re sweaty and it’s the best thing in the world.”

She is chalking up all of the credit to her Mexican heritage and her abuelita. All while growing up in the small mining town of Superior, full of characters Emily still draws from today.

It’s the life of an artist she embraces with her full heart.

“It’s just in your blood, and you have to get that creativity out, it’s your own self-therapy,” she said. “It’s a way to express yourself.”

