Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Prescott police dog called on scene, finds over five pounds of methamphetamine

Prescott police K9 Kato with the 5 pounds of methamphetamines and rifle found during a traffic...
Prescott police K9 Kato with the 5 pounds of methamphetamines and rifle found during a traffic stop(Courtesy of Prescott Valley Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The K-9 unit helped police find over five pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle, Prescott police say.

On Sept. 15, Prescott Valley police stopped a car on State Route 69 and Fain Road for multiple traffic violations. The officers called in the department’s K-9 Unit when they noticed the passengers acting strange. K9 Kato and his partner Officer Ellison arrived to sniff around and Kato alerted the officers that there were drugs in the car. Officers searched the vehicle and soon discovered over five pounds of methamphetamine in the car.

TRENDING: Phoenix couple wants homebuilder to return $15K down payment

Officers also found $2,000 and a rifle, which one of the occupants was prohibited from possessing. The two suspects, 68-year-old Sharon Hartnett and 52-year-old John Masters, were arrested for a combined eleven felonies, an official says, adding later that, “this is one more proof of the value of the Prescott Valley Police Department’s K-9 Unit.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Between Arizona and Texas, Washington D.C. has received thousands of migrants.
Arizona has bused nearly 2,000 migrants from the border
The Phoenix housing market seems to be rebalancing.
Phoenix real estate seeing shift from sellers market to buyers market
Kick off fall 2022 restaurant week with GMAZ and Barrio Queen
Major Valley freeway closures this weekend: here's what you need to know