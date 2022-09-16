Phoenix group home where teen was killed wasn’t registered with city, officials say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A group home in Phoenix where an 18-year-old was shot and killed earlier this month doesn’t have the correct paperwork to operate, officials said late Thursday. Arizona’s Family learned that the home North Star Independent Living Services runs, near 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road, doesn’t have a use permit and isn’t registered with the City of Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Planning & Development Department. The agency said staff will start to investigate and find out how the group home operates and who they serve. An inspector will also be notified, so North Star can get into compliance, officials said.

North Star Independent Living Services sent Arizona’s Family a statement on Sept. 7 saying it was “fully compliant” with all state laws and state Department of Child Safety rules. DCS confirmed North Star has been licensed with the state since 2015.

On Sept. 1, police said a 17-year-old shot and killed 18-year-old T’revonsay Sales at the home. A former manager at the site, Shameka Brinson, said there has been a lack of staffing and security. “Whenever you’re at a place that is short-staffed, things like that go overlooked. And that’s how a lot of contraband is allowed to make its way onto campus,” she said. “A lot of that was able to be swept under the rug, however, it was still a gun that made its way onto campus and an incident that traumatized a lot of boys.”

