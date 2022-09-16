Feed Arizona Children
Maricopa County deputies to go through autism awareness training

MCSO is working with First Place AZ.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:33 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office are getting some extra training when it comes to encountering people who have autism.

It’s taking place on Friday at the nonprofit First Place in Phoenix and it isn’t the first time the agency has been through the training.

MCSO last participated in 2019 and now deputies will be going through some role-playing scenarios. That includes a situation where someone lost is approached by a deputy on foot, a traffic stop involving someone with autism as a passenger, and a demonstration of a pat search.

“It’s important for our deputies to connect with our diverse community and understand the challenges that someone with autism may face when interacting with law enforcement,” said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone in a press release.

The non-profit property in Phoenix includes a 81,000-square-foot apartment community for people with autism, Down Syndrome and other neurodiversities.

Brad Herron-Valenzuela with First Place will help conduct the trainings on Friday. He says they hope to expand to other agencies throughout the area.

