Man dies after being hit by car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a deadly accident hit in south Phoenix after a man was hit by a car.

The collision happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 7th Street and Baseline Road. Fire crews rushed the man to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

The woman who was driving the car remained on scene and is speaking with officers. Police do not suspect the driver was impaired.

The intersection is expected to remain shut down in all directions throughout the afternoon as police investigate. Check back for updates.

This investigation has been updated as a fatal collision. Traffic along Baseline Road and 7th Avenue will be closed down throughout the afternoon. — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 16, 2022

