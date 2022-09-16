Major freeway closures this weekend: NB I-17 closing in north Phoenix, I-10 in the East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a busy weekend for the Arizona Department of Transportation crews, with multiple portions of Valley freeways closing for road work and improvement projects. Here is a round-up of what you need to know if you plan on driving on any of our Phoenix-area highways.

Northbound I-17 closure in north Phoenix

ADOT says the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be closed this weekend between Thunderbird Road and Yorkshire Drive (north of Union Hills). The closure will start at 10 p.m. on Friday and is expected to last until 5 a.m. on Monday as road crews work on a pavement improvement project. Drivers are asked to detour around using SR-51 or Loop 101 if they’re traveling to and from the West Valley.

I-10 closure in the East Valley

The East Valley is also getting hit with some traffic troubles as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 is closing starting at 10 p.m. on Friday between U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway). The westbound U.S. 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 is closing as well. A ramp at Chandler Boulevard to get onto the I-10 will remain open. Drivers should use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway). Those traveling through and near the airport on SR-143 will be detoured to eastbound U.S. 60.

Loop 202 closure in Chandler

Eastbound Loop 202 will be closed between 40th Street and Kyrene Road on Saturday from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Westbound lanes will be closed on Sunday from the same time in that same stretch of road. In addition, I-10 ramps to Loop 202 are going to also be closed. Your best way to get around is using Chandler Boulevard.

Loop 101 closure near State Farm Stadium

Crews are going to be working on some overhead sign work in the West Valley. Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday and lasting through 5 a.m. on Sunday, the southbound lanes of the Loop 101 will be closed between Camelback and Indian School Road. The southbound on-ramp at Cardinals Way will also be closed. Consider exiting early if you’re going southbound and using 99th Avenue as an alternate route.

