Kick off Arizona Restaurant Week at Barrio Queen!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Restaurant Association begins its 2022 Fall Restaurant Week and to kick it off Good Morning Arizona welcomed chef Julio Mata of Barrio Queen who made some traditional Mexican fare for the crew.

Chef Mata cooks up a delicious pork Chile Rojo (which I heard means “red”), which is one of the entre choices in Barrio Queens $44 per person 4-course meal. Along with the entre, guests can order a limited selection of appetizers, deserts, and of course tequila flights.

It not only marks the beginning of Restaurant Week, but September 16 is also Mexican Independence Day, which celebrates Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1810, and National Guacamole Day. Stick around for the guacamole eating contest.

Fall Arizona Restaurant Week typically features curated three-course menus offered at three different prices: $33, $44, and $55 per person at participating restaurants. However, many restaurants, such as Barrio Queen, may include menus not normally offered throughout the year. More than 130 restaurants already committed to restaurant week and you can see if your favorite eatery is taking part by clicking/tapping here.

