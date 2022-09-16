Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Kick off Arizona Restaurant Week at Barrio Queen!

Chef Mata cooks up a delicious pork chile rojo.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Restaurant Association begins its 2022 Fall Restaurant Week and to kick it off Good Morning Arizona welcomed chef Julio Mata of Barrio Queen who made some traditional Mexican fare for the crew.

Chef Mata cooks up a delicious pork Chile Rojo (which I heard means “red”), which is one of the entre choices in Barrio Queens $44 per person 4-course meal. Along with the entre, guests can order a limited selection of appetizers, deserts, and of course tequila flights.

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Tucson girl who went viral for her rendition of Selena songs performs on GMAZ

It not only marks the beginning of Restaurant Week, but September 16 is also Mexican Independence Day, which celebrates Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1810, and National Guacamole Day. Stick around for the guacamole eating contest.

Fall Arizona Restaurant Week typically features curated three-course menus offered at three different prices: $33, $44, and $55 per person at participating restaurants. However, many restaurants, such as Barrio Queen, may include menus not normally offered throughout the year. More than 130 restaurants already committed to restaurant week and you can see if your favorite eatery is taking part by clicking/tapping here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kick off fall 2022 restaurant week with GMAZ and Barrio Queen
Major Valley freeway closures this weekend: here's what you need to know
Tucson girl who went viral for her rendition of Selena songs performs on GMAZ
The Arizona Corporation Commission is hosting a public comment session on Southwest Gas'...
Consumer input sought in proposed 11.5% Southwest Gas rate hike