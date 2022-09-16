GOP secretary of state candidate alleges former VP Pence was part of Jan. 6 “coup”

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New video that surfaced on Thursday shows the Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate making some wild claims about the former vice president. The video shows Mark Finchem suggesting former vice president Mike Pence helped contribute to a “coup attempt” on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Mike Pence seized power over an existing president. He was not president,” Finchem told the crowd. “Pence had zero authority to order the DOD, DHS or DOJ around. Zero, zip, nada. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s a coup.”

The comments were reportedly made over the summer while Finchem was running in a competitive GOP primary. He also told the crowd he believed, at the time, that Pence was scheming to steal the upcoming 2024 election to cover up his role on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. The mob reportedly chanted for Pence to be hanged for not stopping the certification of the 2020 presidential election, which former President Donald Trump claims was stolen.

Arizona’s Family attempted to reach out to Finchem for a comment, but he did not respond. However, his Democratic opponent Adrian Fontes says this was “on-brand” for his rival. “This is par for the course. We’ve got an individual here that lives in a world of fantasy. He has anchored everything he does in made up conspiracy theories and this is just another one of them,” said Fontes.

The video is coming to light after a federal judge tossed out Finchem and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit regarding the upcoming election. Finchem and Lake want all ballots in November to be counted by hand.

