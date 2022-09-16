Expect sunny, clear skies for last weekend of summer 2022!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and clear skies statewide as we head into the last weekend of summer 2022. As we’ve seen drier air pushing in from the west, our morning lows have dropped into the 70′s, offering almost perfect conditions for that morning run or hike. Saturday looks sunny and warm, with highs around 100-102. Maybe a degree warmer on Sunday under clear skies with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70′s.

As we roll into next week, our rain chances will depend upon a cut-off low-pressure system projected to bring heavy rain to Northern California. With these systems cut off from the steering current of the jetstream, the timing and amount of moisture available can always be difficult to pin down. At this point, sunny and dry conditions will persist across the Valley through Monday, but we should start to see increasing cloudiness coming up from the south.

Our rain chances are highest in the Tuesday - Wednesday timeframe. It’ll be around 10-20% chance for the Valley and a better chance for measurable showers in the upslope, higher terrain areas north and east of Phoenix. This could be the last gasp of monsoon moisture-type storms as fall officially begins on Thursday.

A cut-off low may bring showers as summer draws to a close. (AZ Family First Alert WX Team)

