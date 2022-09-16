Ex-member of polygamist FLDS church charged after girls found in enclosed trailer in Flagstaff

Samuel Rappylee Bateman was booked into jail on three counts of child abuse.
Samuel Rappylee Bateman was booked into jail on three counts of child abuse.(Coconino County Sheriff's Office)
By Felicia Fonseca
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:36 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) — A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that’s long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door.

TRENDING: Robert Sarver should resign, says Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi

Authorities found three girls, between the ages of 11 and 14, in the trailer he was hauling through Flagstaff, according to court documents. The trailer had a makeshift toilet, a couch, camping chairs and no ventilation, the documents state. The documents didn’t say if the girls are related to Bateman, and it wasn’t discussed during Thursday’s hearing.

Federal prosecutor Patrick Schneider said Bateman talked to supporters in Colorado City, Arizona, from the Coconino County Jail in Flagstaff and instructed them to delete communications sent through an encrypted private messaging system, and demanded all women and girls obtain passports. Schneider said the state child welfare agency has removed children from Bateman’s home in Colorado City where the FBI had recently served a search warrant.

TRENDING: Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home

Darren DaRonco, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Child Safety, declined to comment in an email Thursday, citing confidentiality laws. FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said in an email that the search warrant is sealed. Bateman posted bond on the state charges. He was arrested again Tuesday in Colorado City by federal authorities who were investigating whether children were being transported across state lines for sexual activity, Schneider said. If convicted, Bateman faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on each federal charge. Samuel Bateman previously pleaded not guilty to three counts of child abuse in an Arizona state court, court documents show.

Bateman’s attorney, Adam Zickerman, cautioned against inferring the federal case was about religious persecution, though he didn’t specify Bateman’s faith or say if he practices polygamy. Zickerman said Bateman is not a danger to the community. Schneider cited a pretrial services report in saying that Bateman had relationships with multiple women but also didn’t mention whether Bateman belonged to any polygamous groups.

TRENDING: Woman shot during apparent home invasion in Litchfield Park, deputies say

Both the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona and Zickerman declined to comment following Thursday’s court hearing, as did two women who were sitting in the gallery and met with Zickerman. U.S. Magistrate Judge Camille Bibles ordered that Bateman remain behind bars while the case winds through the courts. She noted Bateman is a pilot and survivalist who has followers and international contacts who might help with financial or other resources on a moment’s notice. She said she also was concerned about young girls in vulnerable positions. “Courts have a tremendous interest in protecting people who can’t protect themselves,” she said.

Bateman listed a home address in Colorado City, where a patchwork of devout members of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, ex-church members and those who don’t practice the beliefs live. Both Colorado City and its sister community of Hildale, Utah, have seen significant cultural shifts in recent years.

TRENDING: Safety grant applications reveal school security needs across Arizona

The FLDS group run by imprisoned leader Warren Jeffs has lost much of its control over the communities. Jeffs is serving a life sentence in a Texas prison for child sex abuse related to underage marriages. Polygamy is a legacy of the early teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but the mainstream church abandoned the practice in 1890 and now strictly prohibits it. Bateman leads a small offshoot of the polygamous sect, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Arizona Republican Secretary of State nominee suggests former vice president part of a "coup"

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
New video on Thursday shows Republican nominee Mark Finchem suggesting former Vice President Mike Pence helped contribute to a coup attempt on January 6.

On Your Side

Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Phoenix couple had to back out of a new home build because the husband received a kidney transplant, but the company won’t refund their $15,000 down payment.

Phoenix

Arrest made in shootout that left 2 people hurt in Phoenix; 2nd gunman on the loose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Santillanes is in custody and police are looking for the second suspect.

Pay It Forward

Mesa educator nominated by staff wins Pay It Forward award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paul Horton
Sheila Pepka says all the work she puts in is worth it when she sees the progress they make with their students.

Latest News

News

Mesa educator nominated by staff wins Pay It Forward award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Parents recognize her hard work, which has led to the expansion of four separate schools. Because of her dedication, her staff wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

Phoenix News

More Arizona workers "job hopping" for higher pay, better opportunities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Blake Quinlan, manager of Express Employment Professionals, says the raises job hoppers are commanding shows the kind of leverage workers have in the market.

Extreme Heat

High number of heat-related deaths in Arizona happening in mobile homes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
City and county officials agree the most important thing we can do is check on neighbors who live alone to make sure their A/C is functioning.

Phoenix

More Arizona workers leaving old jobs for better ones

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jason Barry
People who recently left their job for a new employer are getting an annual raise of about 8.5%

On Your Side

Phoenix couple wants home builder to return $15K down payment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Colin Stanton and Gary Harper
The company said it was keeping all $15,300, even though the company hasn’t done any work on the site.

West Valley News

Neighbors worried after woman shot during break-in at Litchfield Park home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A neighbor who wanted to stay anonymous says she's worried because of children in the neighborhood and recent break-in's.