Arrest made in shootout that left 2 people hurt in Phoenix; 2nd gunman on the loose

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One suspected gunman is facing charges, while another is on the loose following a shootout between people in cars at a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot on Wednesday. According to police, 21-year-old Caleb Santillanes was in his Acura getting ready to turn onto 39th Avenue near Camelback Road when an unidentified woman and a man in a Chevy Cruz entered the parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. The woman later said she was giving a ride to a man, only known as “Baby P,” in her boyfriend’s car. Santillanes saw the car, turned around, and sped back into the parking lot. Court documents said Santillanes then circled the Cruz while shooting at it. “Baby P” fired back, police said. Santillanes was hit but drove off on 39th Avenue.

According to court documents, after the gun battle, “Baby P” got out of the car and walked north. He still hasn’t been found. Officers found the woman shot in her neck and right shoulder. She was taken to the hospital but should survive.

Santillanes was later found 2 miles away in his Acura, and he’d been shot in his leg. A gun was discovered near the cupholder, police said. He was taken to the hospital. Once he was treated, he was arrested. According to court documents, Santillanes admitted he drove to confront “Baby P” and thought he had a gun. He claims he heard his car being shot, so he grabbed his gun and shot back, according to the court paperwork. Santillanes was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm within city limits and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.