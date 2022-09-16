Agricultural experts hold meeting in Tempe to discuss historic drought, discuss water cuts

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Following the recent announcement of water cuts from the Colorado River for southwestern states, many questions are left unanswered on how exactly this will impact our daily lives.

Drought experts met on Friday for the annual Agribusiness & Water Council of Arizona. The meeting comes one month after the federal government announced water cuts for states that rely on the Colorado River, including Arizona. Agricultural experts and utility providers were also present, including Central Arizona Project Manager Ted Cooke, the executive director of the Family Farm Alliance, and the University of Arizona Professor and Cooperative Extension Specialist in Agronomy & Soil Sciences, Dr. Jeffrey Silvertooth.

Historic drought conditions and the effects of climate change are leaving less water flowing through the river and depleting the reservoirs that store it. Officials say the Colorado River provides water to 40 million people across seven states in the American West and Mexico and helps feed an agricultural industry valued at $15 billion a year.

