Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Agricultural experts hold meeting in Tempe to discuss historic drought, discuss water cuts

Southwest U.S. states are facing historic water cuts.
Southwest U.S. states are facing historic water cuts.(Arizona's Family file)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Following the recent announcement of water cuts from the Colorado River for southwestern states, many questions are left unanswered on how exactly this will impact our daily lives.

RELATED: More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

Drought experts met on Friday for the annual Agribusiness & Water Council of Arizona. The meeting comes one month after the federal government announced water cuts for states that rely on the Colorado River, including Arizona. Agricultural experts and utility providers were also present, including Central Arizona Project Manager Ted Cooke, the executive director of the Family Farm Alliance, and the University of Arizona Professor and Cooperative Extension Specialist in Agronomy & Soil Sciences, Dr. Jeffrey Silvertooth.

Historic drought conditions and the effects of climate change are leaving less water flowing through the river and depleting the reservoirs that store it. Officials say the Colorado River provides water to 40 million people across seven states in the American West and Mexico and helps feed an agricultural industry valued at $15 billion a year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cities in metro Phoenix are paying up to homeowners in an effort to help with the historic...
Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards
Rangers with the National Park Service said a witness alerted them Monday to remains spotted at...
3rd body found at Lake Mead due to low water levels, officials say
Kim Reynolds said some unexpected guests spent some time behind her north Scottsdale home.
Hot weather, drought drawing more bobcats into Arizona communities
Photos show historic overflow at Hoover Dam in August 1983
Photos show historic overflow at Hoover Dam in August 1983