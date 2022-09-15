With only 150 days until Super Bowl LVII, Arizona’s host committee is building up hype

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Are you ready for some football?! The NFL season may have only just started, but we’re only 150 days from the kickoff of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Good Morning Arizona spoke with Jay Parry, president and CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, about upcoming plans to hype up the state for the big game. “The energy and excitement for Super Bowl LVII is building day by day,” she said.

This week, the committee is rolling out Super Bowl signs and decor around the Valley and beyond, including billboards that were designed in partnership with the NFL, “to make sure it reflects Arizona,” Parry says. “You’ll see Arizona landscapes and Arizona--beautiful colors--and it’s meant to reflect our sunsets and our sunrises, and we’ve also incorporated our indigenous communities.” See some of the designs here.

Making an appearance alongside Parry was Spike, the host committee mascot, in his new outfit. Spike is popular with the fans, Parry says, and he will make it to as many events as possible, which will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

An event currently in progress since Aug. 15 is the committee’s water drive, which is in partnership with Downtown Phoenix Inc., 95.5 The Mountain and Fry’s Food Stores to benefit St. Vincent de Paul and the The Human Services Campus. The water drive’s final day is Sept. 17, and if you would like to donate before then, there are locations throughout the Valley that are listed on the committee’s website.

There is also an event this Saturday for National Cleanup Day. The committee’s official volunteer program, TEAM AZ, will work with Keep Phoenix Beautiful for a mass effort in downtown Phoenix. If you would like to signup for volunteer opportunities, you can register on TEAM AZ webpage. The cleanup will kickoff at 7 a.m. near the Footprints Center.

Learn more about the Arizona Super Bowl LVII Host Committee by tapping or clicking here.

