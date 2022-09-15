Teen tied to bed escapes from home; 3 family members indicted, police say

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother, stepfather and stepgrandfather in Ohio have been indicted on charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a teen after police say she escaped her family’s home and sought help at a nearby business.

The identities of the accused have not been identified to protect the victim’s identity.

The stepfather is accused of tying his teenage stepdaughter to her bed on Aug. 16 because the family feared she would run away, Fairfield Township police say the suspect claimed.

WXIX reports an officer’s bodycam recording captured the stepfather explaining that he used zip ties to hook the teen to a bed and wrapped a ratchet strap around her feet to ensure the teen could not leave her bed.

Fairfield Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said the family admitted to doing their actions.

The stepfather reportedly told police the teen had threatened to kill them, and they had been trying to get her to see her counselor.

Fairfield Township Police said the teen’s mother would allegedly cut her free from the bed, but that was only to use the bathroom.

Once the teen relieved herself, her mother allegedly tied her back down to the bed.

In the bodycam video, the stepfather told police the girl had a kitchen knife, and he had woken up with her standing above his head. When asked, he said he did not call police after that incident.

Police said the teen managed to escape the house and run to a nearby business, where an employee called for help.

The teen had injuries to her eyes, neck, wrists and burns on her palms, according to police.

They were severe enough for first responders to take her to the hospital for treatment.

“If you’re a parent or guardian and you’re aware that a child in your custody is being abused, and you do nothing, you could easily be subjected to criminal liability and charged for that,” McCroskey said. “I’ve had a couple of cases myself where that’s occurred, this being one of them.”

The child’s grandfather was also indicted on charges Wednesday for knowing the alleged criminal activity took place, according to police.

The family trio is facing a total of 14 charges, 13 of which are felonies related to abduction and child endangering. The stepfather alone was indicted on six charges, according to police.

Authorities said it is unclear if the alleged abuse happened on more than one occasion.

The teen is currently in the care of children’s services. Police said other children were removed from the family’s home as well.

