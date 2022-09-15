Seasonal temps and dry conditions remain through the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With high pressure off to the east of Arizona and a broad trough of low pressure to the northwest, we’re seeing a rather seasonal temperature pattern across Arizona following the southwesterly wind in the upper atmosphere.

As the weekend approaches, temps will step up a few degrees as the southwesterly wind becomes a little more out of the south. But with the approach of that Pacific low by the middle of next week, we’ll have to entertain slight chances for rain around Arizona. While not technically monsoon moisture, it would still “count” as the season doesn’t end until Sept. 30.

The low is going to be a pesky forecast issue next week as it’s slated to “cut-off” from the main jet stream and swirl off the coast of central California for several days. That will bring cooler temperatures and rain mainly to northern California, something they sorely need. And perhaps later next week, some rain into southern California and Arizona.

It is a sign the monsoon is over as this is the first major “winter type” storm heralding the change. Highs for the weekend should be right around 100 degrees, give or take a degree or two in the Valley. And next week, as we come under the influence of that low, we’ll see highs drop into the mid-90s.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.