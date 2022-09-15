Scottsdale center’s ‘Brown Bag Program’ helps provide food delivery to vulnerable seniors

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale senior center is doing its part to help with food insecurity.

At the Granite Reef and Via Linda Senior Center, Senior Recreation Leader Ana Valadez works with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Desert Mission to put together care packages filled with nutritious fruits, vegetables, and proteins to help out the most vulnerable in her community.

According to the USDA, an estimated one-in-eight Americans are food insecure, meaning they don’t have enough money to pay for their household’s food needs. A 2020 report from Feeding America estimates that about 6.6% of seniors are affected in the Valley.

Each “Brown Bag” contains about 15 pounds of food, valued at about $25. And while the program has existed for 20 years, current inflation concerns and abrupt changes to SNAP (food stamp) benefit eligibility means the center is applications to start pouring in. So far, 160 seniors are currently enrolled, with the program capped at 240 people.

Organizers say they could always use a hand, whether assembling bags or donating cash. If you would like to help or need help, contact the Granite Reef and Via Linda Senior Center at 480-312-1700. Tap or click here for more information.

