New Loop 202 interchange at Lindsay Road in Gilbert opens Thursday

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — After nearly two years of construction work, the new interchange at Lindsay Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Gilbert is officially set to open on Thursday.

The project is a partnership between the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Town of Gilbert with a goal to provide direct freeway access to Gilbert’s Central Business District as well as other nearby businesses and neighborhoods through the new full diamond interchange. As part of the project, Lindsay Road was widened to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion to existing interchanges at Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive.

The project also involved constructing a new two-lane westbound frontage road between Lindsay and Gilbert roads, widening the eastbound Val Vista Drive and westbound Gilbert Road off-ramps, and relocating the Zanjero Park parking lot.

Construction began in January 2021 and took 20 months to complete. Thursday morning, the Town of Gilbert is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new interchange. It will be open for travel following the event.

The new interchange at Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Lindsay Road opens Thursday after nearly two years of construction. (Courtesy: ADOT)

