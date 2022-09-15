Feed Arizona Children
Minor injuries reported in crash involving school bus, other vehicles in Gilbert

A Gilbert School District bus and four other vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday morning.
A Gilbert School District bus and four other vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A school bus was involved in a traffic crash with several other vehicles Thursday morning in Gilbert.

The accident involving a Gilbert School District bus happened after 9 a.m. on Gilbert Road at Civic Center Drive, just south of Warner Road. Gilbert police say everyone involved in the crash is being evaluated on scene for minor injuries. The school district says two students were on the bus, but neither was hurt. Their families were contacted and the students have since been taken to school.

As of 9:45 a.m., only one northbound lane is open on Gilbert Road. Southbound traffic is not impacted. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

