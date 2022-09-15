Minor injuries reported in crash involving school bus, other vehicles in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A school bus was involved in a traffic crash with several other vehicles Thursday morning in Gilbert.

The accident involving a Gilbert School District bus happened after 9 a.m. on Gilbert Road at Civic Center Drive, just south of Warner Road. Gilbert police say everyone involved in the crash is being evaluated on scene for minor injuries. The school district says two students were on the bus, but neither was hurt. Their families were contacted and the students have since been taken to school.

As of 9:45 a.m., only one northbound lane is open on Gilbert Road. Southbound traffic is not impacted. Check back for updates.

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️



Traffic is restricted to one lane affecting the northbound lanes of travel on S Gilbert Rd at E Civic Center Dr due to a multiple vehicle collision. Lane restriction is expected to be for the next hour.



Please seek alternate routes if needed. #GilbertAZ pic.twitter.com/qGoONdR1w3 — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) September 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.