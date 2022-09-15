Feed Arizona Children
Interstate 10 eastbound partially reopens at the Stack in central Phoenix after crash

Department of Public Safety troopers say it happened on I-10 near 19th Avenue.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several lanes on Interstate 10 eastbound have reopened at the Stack in central Phoenix after a serious crash involving a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon. Department of Public Safety troopers say it happened on I-10 near 19th Avenue. The HOV lane remains closed.

All drivers heading east from the West Valley must take the Interstate 17 South/U.S. 60 East exit. Arizona Department of Transportation officials did not say what led up to the crash. The motorcyclist’s injures are unknown.

Drivers should expect delays and use different routes. The westbound lanes aren’t affected by the crash. For more information about traffic closures near you, click/tap here.

