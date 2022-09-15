How to report voting problems, intimidation incidents in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you have experienced any problems voting or were the victim of voter intimidation, you can report those issues to the authorities.

Voting Problems

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is authorized to enforce certain civil and criminal violations of Arizona’s election code through its Election Integrity Unit. The Arizona AG’s office accepts complaints submitted online, as well as complaints mailed to the office. Depending on the nature of the allegations, however, the Arizona AG’s office may refer complaints to another state or local agency for investigation and/or enforcement.

If you have a complaint that requires immediate law enforcement intervention because there is a crime in progress or an escalating situation, contact your local police department immediately.

You can submit your complaint online at the Arizona Attorney General’s website.

Voter Intimidation

If you are a victim of voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s office recommends that you first contact a poll worker. Document what you see as much as possible, including the who, what, when, and where of the incident. Keep in mind that taking photos or video is prohibited inside the 75-foot limit of a voting location.

You’ll also want to report your experience to the Secretary of State’s office through an online form. Please reach out to Arizona’s Family as well, and we’ll start investigating.

