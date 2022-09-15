Friday, October 28th is the last day to request a ballot by mail for Arizona’s general election in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are many important races in the upcoming general election, so if you want to make sure your voice is heard, there are important deadlines that are coming and going that could impact your vote, including Friday’s October 28th deadline to request a ballot by mail to vote.

Voting by mail?

The Maricopa County Elections Department says those who are choosing to vote by mail this year should check their status at BeBallotReady.vote, an online portal filled with election information and your personalized voter registration. A list of helpful videos is also available to help you prepare your ballot. If you lose or damage your ballot, you can request a replacement one by calling Maricopa election officials at 602-506-1511 or emailing EVreq@risc.maricopa.gov. You must make those requests no later than October 28. Replacement mail-in ballots can also be found at in-person voting locations through Election Day, which is on November 8. Voters can track their ballot by texting “JOIN” to 628-683 or using the Be Ballot Ready website.

Voting in person?

Maricopa County is offering “vote anywhere” locations, meaning that voters in the county can vote at any in-person spot. Locations are opening on October 12, with more opening out throughout the early voting period. Each in-person location will also feature an early ballot drop-box. A full list of locations can be found by clicking/tapping here.

Voters will need to present a valid form of government-issued photo ID such as:

Valid Arizona driver’s license or non-operating identification license

Tribal enrollment card or another form of tribal identification

Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification

Those who do not have government IDs can either present two forms of alternative identification, one showing proof of residence and another matching their name to their photo, or can choose to cast a provisional ballot, which allows them three business days to provide an acceptable ID to the county recorder to have their ballot counted. During federal general elections, voters have five business days to provide a valid form of identification.

Key dates to remember

September 24 - Military and overseas ballots are mailed

October 11 - Voter registration deadline

October 12 - Ballots mailed; first in-person voting locations & drop boxes open

October 28 - Last day to request a mail-in ballot

November 1 - Last day to mail your ballot; postmarks are not relevant: ballots must be received by the county recorder by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

November 8 - Election Day

What if I have questions about my ballot?

Election officials from every Arizona county, including Maricopa County, have set up websites to help voters learn more about the elections process and answer commonly asked questions. Click or tap your county to find more information about your community’s upcoming election.

