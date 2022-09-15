Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Federal operation ends in shooting involving US Marshals in Flagstaff

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
Officer-involved shooting graphic.(MGN)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:59 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting involving the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday afternoon in Flagstaff. According to investigators, state and federal officers were working on an operation near 6th Avenue and Izabel Street, just north of Route 66. No information has been released about what led up to the shooting, but officials say there’s no threat to the public. It’s unknown if any marshals were hurt. However, residents are being asked to avoid the area and use different routes.

The Flagstaff Police Department was not involved in the shooting. However, no information has been released about the suspect or suspects involved. This is the 27th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 75th overall in the state in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Prior to leaving, Bob purchased travel insurance through a company called Allianz to protect...
Scottsdale man wants travel insurance to reimburse him $4,400
Scottsdale man wants travel insurance to reimburse him
Scottsdale man wants travel insurance to reimburse him
Chief Sullivan comes to Phoenix from Baltimore, where he helped implement reforms following a...
New interim Phoenix police chief shares plans for department moving forward
New Phoenix police chief Michael Sullivan shares plans for the department