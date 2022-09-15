Federal operation ends in shooting involving US Marshals in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting involving the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday afternoon in Flagstaff. According to investigators, state and federal officers were working on an operation near 6th Avenue and Izabel Street, just north of Route 66. No information has been released about what led up to the shooting, but officials say there’s no threat to the public. It’s unknown if any marshals were hurt. However, residents are being asked to avoid the area and use different routes.

The Flagstaff Police Department was not involved in the shooting. However, no information has been released about the suspect or suspects involved. This is the 27th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 75th overall in the state in 2022.

