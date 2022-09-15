Election Day: Voting locations, wait times, and deadlines

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s general election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Vote Centers open at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m.

Voting details

If you missed the deadline to mail your ballot, you can find drop boxes at Vote Centers around the Valley. There are 107 locations in Maricopa County alone. You can either drop off your mail-in ballot or vote in person. Here’s everything you need to know.

You will need to present your ID if voting in person. Poll workers will ask you to state your name and place of residence, then will request a form of identification. Find what types of identification are accepted here.

Big Races

Arizona’s Family will have team coverage of the primary election throughout the day Tuesday. Here are the biggest races to watch:

Governor

With Gov. Doug Ducey unable to run again due to term limits, the Republican race for governor comes down to two main candidates: Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs.

U.S. Senate

Incumbent and Democrat Mark Kelly is taking on Trump-endorsed Blake Masters for U.S. Senate.

Secretary of State

With Hobbs running for governor, there will be a new secretary of state after this November’s general election. Republican Mark Finchem is running against Democrat Adrian Fontes.

Attorney General

Republican Abe Hamadeh is running against Democrat Kris Mayes.

Again, the polls close at 7 p.m. After that, the Elections Department is expected to begin posting unofficial results around 8 p.m. Find more information about the election with Arizona’s Family Voter’s Guide. Other information can be found at the official arizona.vote site.

Arizona’s Family Vote ‘22 special starts at 8 p.m. with comprehensive coverage and analysis with our Washington D.C. bureau, political editor Dennis Welch, and our team of reporters and producers around the state. Stay with Arizona’s Family for live updates on-air and online throughout the night.

