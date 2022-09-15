Feed Arizona Children
Crash blocks southbound I-17 at Dunlap

All southbound lanes of I-17 just north of Dunlap Ave. are blocked.
All southbound lanes of I-17 just north of Dunlap Ave. are blocked.(Courtesy: ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re heading south into metro Phoenix along Interstate 17, you’ll need to find another route. A crash is blocking all southbound lanes just north of Dunlap Ave.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday involving at least two vehicles. It’s unclear if anyone has been hurt or how long traffic will be affected.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Arizona Department of Public Safety for more information. Check back for updates.

