Arizona veterans’ benefits counselor recognized for his hard work

Arthur works for the Arizona Department of Veterans Services as a Veterans’ Benefits Counselor at the American Legion.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENiX (3TV/CBS 5) - Meet Arthur Brest. Diana wrote into Arizona’s Family about Arthur, saying he helps all veterans, making sure they get the benefits and compensation that they deserve for serving our country.

Arthur works for the Arizona Department of Veterans Services as a Veterans’ Benefits Counselor at the American Legion. But he goes beyond the job. Diana tells us, that sometimes, someone comes in with no appointment and Arthur never turns a veteran away. That he will go above and beyond to take care of our veterans.

Diana says he’s well known in the community and veterans to respect him and appreciate him. You can tell from this picture with a Marine veteran, who is smiling with gratitude.

