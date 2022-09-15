Another mild day on tap for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -The Valley is in store for another day of mild late summer/early fall weather. Morning temperatures in the 70s will warm to the upper 90s today with light winds.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 90s again tomorrow, which is about 2 or 3 degrees below normal for Phoenix for this time of year. The average high is 101. We typically see our last triple digits of the year around the first week of October. We’ll warm back to about 101-102 degrees over the weekend ahead as weak high pressure sets up over our region.

A dry flow of air from the west keeps storm chances out of the forecast for almost all of Arizona today, and that pattern is set to continue through the upcoming weekend. A trough of low pressure will begin dropping south along the west coast by Sunday, turning our flow out of the south in Arizona. That should import enough moisture to kick off some showers and thunderstorms early next week. The best chance of storms will be in Eastern Arizona, but the Valley may see some rain too. At this point, we’ve got a 20 percent chance for storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

