Advice for victims of workplace harassment in light of Robert Sarver report

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver has been suspended and fined $10 million after an independent investigation found Sarver violated workplace standards. The report said that Sarver used the N-word multiple times and behaved inappropriately with men and women in the organization. The troubling allegations against Sarver are drawing attention to the broader issue of harassment in the workplace.

“For me, I hope that no one has to work in an environment like that,” said Olivia Lemorrocco.

Lemorrocco said she experienced sexual harassment by her boss years ago while working at a restaurant. She says she sympathizes with employees who say they dealt with Sarver’s racist and sexist behavior.

“I can relate to feeling of having an owner who thinks that they can do whatever they want and are in charge,” said Lemorrocco. “Got the big wet kiss at the end of his happy hour and went on with your night. That was expected and that was a part of the job.”

Meral Kocak, an attorney with Phillips Law Group, said workplace harassment is very common. Her advice: report anything that makes you feel uncomfortable. If you want to take legal action, act quickly.

“You only have about six months to file if you want to take you case to court. Otherwise, you basically lose your claim,” said Kocak. “Anything that you say to an attorney is confidential and you shouldn’t be afraid to speak out.”

For more resources and help, click/tap here.

