Westbound Loop 202 closed in east Phoenix after rollover crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you typically take the Loop 202 (Red Mountain) freeway during your morning commute in east Phoenix and Tempe, you’ll want to plan some extra time this morning.

According to ADOT, an initial report of a rollover crash blocking all westbound lanes near the SR-143 happened around 5:45 a.m. Video from the scene shows traffic is starting to be diverted at Priest Drive. No other information was immediately released on what led up to the crash. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Department of Public Safety for more details.

Arizona’s Family First Alert Traffic team recommends taking the U.S. 60 up to Interstate 10. Click/tap here for live updates.

