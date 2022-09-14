Feed Arizona Children
Teen boy and man facing murder charges after strip mall shooting in Phoenix

A teen boy and a 20-year-old man are facing murder charges.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy and a man are accused of murder after a shooting at a Phoenix strip mall turned deadly Tuesday night.

Phoenix police say it happened near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road just before 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Jesus Gonzalez Berrelleza, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. As investigators worked to piece together what led up to the shooting, they arrested one suspect, identified as Gilberto Millan, 20 with detectives finding the second suspect, identified only as a teenage boy. He was found at a separate location soon afterward.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall

Investigators believe that Berrelleza and Millan had been involved in some sort of argument at a nearby restaurant with another man when the teen boy showed up. That’s when police say Millan got a gun from the teen’s car before a shooting broke out at the strip mall.

Exact details on the shooting weren’t immediately released. However, both the teen and Millan are facing first-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

