Seligman ice cream shop breaks world record for “Most Milkshakes on Display”

SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An ice cream shop in Seligman just broke the Guinness World Record for the most variety of milkshake flavors available.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., motor oil company Mobil 1 dropped by Snow Cap, a historic local business in the town, to celebrate it as part of the company’s Keep Route 66 tour. The company has been traveling along the historic route, promoting small businesses along the way to stir up attention about its historic importance in America.

To celebrate, both locals and out-of-towners stopped by the ice cream shop to try some of the business’s unique flavors--from peanut butter and onion ring to banana and chili and orange and fish burger!

A judge with the Guinness World Records oversaw the event, while an inspector made sure that all milkshakes were made under hygienic standards. The family made all 266 milkshakes in around 1 hour and 15 minutes. The business officially broke the record for “Most Milkshake Flavors on Display.” Congratulations, Delgadillo family and Snow Cap on your big win!

Snow Cap owners, the Delgadillo family, said the business has been in their family for generations. In 1953, Juan Delgadillo opened the drive-in restaurant and launched the business with a tasty menu Arizona residents from all over wanted to try. His brother Angel Delgadillo, known to locals as “The Barber of Seligman,” is a town icon and local barbershop owner.

Fun fact: Both Juan and Angel’s names can be found in the PIXAR film Cars credits roll. The two were consulted by John Lasseter who was studying Route 66 for historical inspiration for the movie. You can learn all about Seligman and the Delgadillo family here, during their Arizona Highways segment.

