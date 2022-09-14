A new space for Arizona families battling pediatric cancer is being built in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Since 2014, the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children has helped hundreds of families battling pediatric cancer.

It’s especially meaningful as resources for families with terminally ill children can be hard to come by. Cancer treatment often means isolation for children and their loved ones. Taking care can be incredibly taxing for one’s well-being and even harder on the child.

It’s why the organization has been working hard to make a new resource center where children and their families can have safe fun in a hyper-clean and comforting environment. Currently, the nonprofit’s offices, named “Ava’s Tree House Jr., offer about 1,300 square feet of spaces to let kids be kids. But families deserve so much more, so they’re working on building a 12,000-square foot space that will “give the gift of childhood.”

More information is expected to be announced in the months ahead. Check the video in the player to learn more.

