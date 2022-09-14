Feed Arizona Children
National driver’s awareness program comes to Glendale high school for the first time

Students at Ironwood High School are going through the “Alive At 25″ program this week.
The Valley has seen its fair share of dangerous driving habits that have led to deadly consequences. "Alive At 25" hopes to encourage better driving habits.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Car crashes are the second leading cause of death for teens across the United States, according to statistics from the CDC.

For the first time, a national driver’s awareness course is coming to Ironwood High School in Glendale. It’s called “Alive At 25″ and was developed by the National Safety Council. It’s a four hour course and about 30 students are getting the training this week.

Want to check out “Alive at 25″ for yourself? Click here.

