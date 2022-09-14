National driver’s awareness program comes to Glendale high school for the first time

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Car crashes are the second leading cause of death for teens across the United States, according to statistics from the CDC.

For the first time, a national driver’s awareness course is coming to Ironwood High School in Glendale. It’s called “Alive At 25″ and was developed by the National Safety Council. It’s a four hour course and about 30 students are getting the training this week.

