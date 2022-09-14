Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

‘Move or Die’ author talks finding your purpose

Author Chris Carlisle talks finding your purpose in his book ‘Move or Die’.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:05 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Finding your purpose in life can be difficult, but it’s also what life is all about. So how exactly do we find it?

Author Chris Carlisle talks finding your purpose in his book called ‘Move or Die’. He is a motivational speaker and was formerly a football coach who made it to the Super Bowl! Arizona’s Family Good Morning, Arizona anchor Scott Pasmore talked to Carlisle about his experiences and what inspired him to write the book.

To learn more about the book, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The new Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers location is now open at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers opens new location at Chase Field
Eyewitness speaks describes massive north Phoenix auto shop fire
Glendale fire attends young boy's funeral
A file photo of metro Phoenix skyline.
Valley cities hopeful Inflation Reduction Act provide financial relief to families