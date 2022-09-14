‘Move or Die’ author talks finding your purpose

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Finding your purpose in life can be difficult, but it’s also what life is all about. So how exactly do we find it?

Author Chris Carlisle talks finding your purpose in his book called ‘Move or Die’. He is a motivational speaker and was formerly a football coach who made it to the Super Bowl! Arizona’s Family Good Morning, Arizona anchor Scott Pasmore talked to Carlisle about his experiences and what inspired him to write the book.

