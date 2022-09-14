Monsoon break begins, slight warm-up on the way to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for sunny skies and a high of 97 degrees in the Valley today. That’s four degrees lower than our normal or average high of 101 degrees in Phoenix this time of year.

Expect light winds and storm chances confined to the higher elevations. Mountain storm chances are near 20 percent today, with a slight chance that the higher elevations near the Valley could see some isolated storm action. The Valley is likely to stay quiet.

After today, drier air moving into the state will cut storm chances across Arizona from Thursday into the weekend. Monsoon season isn’t over until the end of the month, but we’ll have a short break before storm chances return early next week. In the meantime, weak high-pressure building over our region will bring a warm-up for the weekend. Look for high temperatures between 100 and 102 this weekend, which is close to average. Morning temperatures will continue to drop to the 70s.

Next week, we’re watching a trough of low pressure set to move across the West. This may help draw in moisture to Arizona for increased rain chances. There’s also the chance that tropical moisture to our south could move into Arizona, giving us an even better shot at rain. We’ll keep you updated on that as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.