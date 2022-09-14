Man, woman shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man and a woman were shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers did not say what led up to the shooting, but arrived at the scene and found the two victims.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the area and saw patrol cars swarming a nearby restaurant. The man and woman’s injuries are unknown. No information about possible suspects has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

