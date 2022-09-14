Feed Arizona Children
Man, woman shot in Phoenix

The man and woman's injuries are unknown.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man and a woman were shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers did not say what led up to the shooting, but arrived at the scene and found the two victims.

TRENDING: DUI suspect was driving 125 mph before crash on Loop 202 in east Phoenix, DPS says

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the area and saw patrol cars swarming a nearby restaurant. The man and woman’s injuries are unknown. No information about possible suspects has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

