Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall

The shooting happened near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:37 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.

Police are still at the scene looking for witnesses who may know what led up to the shooting. Officers have not released information about possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

